Morning Report: Struggling Students Fled SD Schools for Charters and That Buoyed Graduation Rate

San Diego Unified School District’s highly touted graduation rate from the class of 2016 was made possible by the fact that hundreds of students, who were not on track to graduate, left traditional high schools for online charter schools.
The charter schools are geared toward helping at-risk students recover credits, according to our Mario Koran. Had those students stayed in public school and dropped out or failed to graduate, San Diego Unified’s overall graduation rate would have fallen from 92 to 83 percent.
The students who left traditional high schools for the charter schools were also able to avoid a series of college-prep classes now required in regular public high schools. This was part of the reason so much attention was on the class of 2016: San Diego Unified had enhanced its graduation standards starting with that class.
Neither the district nor the charters are breaking any rules as hundreds of students shift from one to the other. Many of the kids might not otherwise have finished school and the charter schools appreciated the funding that came with them. And Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten and school board members have repeatedly held up the district’s graduation rate as validation of their approach – they even mentioned it in a recent resolution inviting U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to visit.