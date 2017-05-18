Morning Report: Students School Us on Cheating Online Courses

Online “credit-recovery courses” have become crucial for San Diego Unified School District. Last year, 20 percent of the graduating class took online classes to catch up on credits they needed to graduate.
Our reporter Mario Koran visited a high school and students showed him how easy it was to cheat these courses.
Quizzes are online but students have easy access to Google to search for answers. They watch required lectures with the sound off while they do something else and even getting credit for typing gobbledygook as answers.
“Everyone is cheating,” a student told him. “Left and right. Up and down. No matter where you are, someone is cheating. That’s a given.”
Principals and teachers say they can’t stop the cheating. The district started the program with a company called Edgenuity in 2015 and have since expanded it.
• The San Diego Unified school board cut the number of teachers who will need to be laid off by buying out veteran educators who agreed to retire. But the savings don’t last and the buyouts will end up costing more than they save.