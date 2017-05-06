Morning Report: Summer Stephan, No Holds Barred

Usually we do one Voice of San Diego podcast per week with a guest. But Andrew Keatts and Scott Lewis got so into their conversation with Summer Stephan, who’s running for district attorney, we made it a special episode.
Stephan, who’s a chief deputy district attorney right now, let loose from the beginning about how much she hates fundraising — thinks it corrupting — how Mayor Kevin Faulconer told her she “sucks” at it. She distanced herself from her boss, DA Bonnie Dumanis, on some of Dumanis’ more controversial political dealings. She talked about how humble she is while dropping lines about how great and beloved she is in the community.
It was a candid conversation Keatts and Lewis clearly enjoyed.
Stephan Blasted Her Rivals to the Seat
Two former deputy district attorneys are trying to stop the anointing of Stephan as the county’s next district attorney.
Dumanis is quitting her job to possibly run for county supervisor and wants Stephan to replace her. The Board of Supervisors needs to pick Dumanis’ replacement. Stephan is favored by Dumanis and much of the political establishment.
Keatts wrote up a post about how Adam Gordon and Greg Walden, two former deputies, want the board to pass over Stephan now and pick one of them.