Morning Report: Teacher Layoffs Hurt Poorest Schools Most

When the blizzard of layoff slips hit schools, it’s the poorest schools that are buried under the most pink. That’s the logical end of a system that decides which teachers to lay off first using only one metric: how long has a teacher been employed. “It goes back to longstanding but controversial state law that requires school districts to first lay off its newest teachers before cutting those with more seniority,” Mario Koran reports. Poorer schools employ mostly new teachers, since teaching jobs at those schools are less sought-after.

So-called last in, first out layoffs can result in nearly every teacher at some poorer schools receiving a layoff notice. In 2011, 25 of 27 teachers at Fay Elementary in City Heights received layoff notices. In 2012, 1,372 teachers were laid off before negotiations got them all back in the classroom.

• In the most recent episode of Good Schools for All, VOSD’s education podcast, Scott Lewis and Laura Kohn talked to David Miyashiro, superintendent of Cajon Valley Union School District, about the success that district is having with personalized learning.

Desal Distraction

With yet another massive sewage spill out of Tijuana’s sewer system flooding into the Tijuana River, one San Diego water official is trying to draw Mexican government attention away from desalination and onto repairing their sewers. San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board Executive Director David Gibson is warning the focus on getting a desalination effort done “could effectively limit or even preclude funding for sewer system improvements in coming years,” Ry Rivard reports.

Water Tunnels: San Diego Explained

Southern California is dependent on neighbors to keep the water flowing. Some of our water comes from the east; a whole bunch of it comes from Northern California. Gov. Jerry Brown has proposed a project that would put pipelines underground to carry water from the north to our region, but that’s an old idea whose friends have turned skeptical. Ry Rivard and NBC 7’s Monica Dean dive in to the issue in our most recent San Diego Explained.