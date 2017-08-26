Morning Report: Tense Water Fight Provokes Big Idea to Return

San Diego water officials are talking about building a $3 billion pipeline to get water from the Colorado River.
The potentially expensive, disruptive and ambitious project is another sign of the intense rivalry between the San Diego County Water Authority and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Metropolitan is the region’s largest water supplier and the owner of the only physical connection between San Diego and our main source of water, the Colorado River.
Right now it’s hard to tell if the pipeline talk is serious, exhaustive due diligence or posturing. But some Water Authority officials clearly wonder if the agency could save money by building its own pipeline instead of paying to use Metropolitan’s.
Hueso’s Energy Worries
Sen. Ben Hueso, the San Diego Democrat who leads a committee on energy, held a hearing this week on cities that are planning to enter the energy market to compete with the state’s three major power companies.
“I’m concerned that we’re creating a system that is going to be ungovernable and shifting responsibilities into agencies that can’t sustain them, and eventually see a domino effect of closures of these CCAs that could lead to a collapse of our system,” he said at the Wednesday hearing, using an abbreviation for the government-run agencies that cities, including San Diego, are looking to form.
In this week’s report on goings on in Sacramento, I write a bit more about that hearing and Sara Libby tells us about how Sen. Joel Anderson is defending a bill that would let cities consider allowing bars to serve alcohol until 4 a.m.
