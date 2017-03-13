Morning Report: The Battle for Struggling Students

Not all kids can make it work at traditional public schools.
Those who can’t often find themselves enrolling at charter schools that offer online courses and independent study programs.
It’s been a mutually beneficial relationship between charter schools, which get new students and the state funding that follows them, and San Diego Unified School District, which sheds its lowest-performing students and boosts its graduation rates.
But as our Mario Koran reports, the district now wants to stop that flow of struggling students to online charters.
San Diego Unified, along with Grossmont Union, are suing to shut down Diego Hills and its sister school, Diego Valley. The lawsuit says the schools are operating illegally in districts that didn’t give them permission to be there.
Meanwhile, San Diego Unified has gotten to work building out programs that mimic the same programs they want to shut down, in an effort to keep students and the government funding that follows them from leaving.