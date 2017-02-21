Morning Report: There’s No Sanctuary Here

The governor and other state leaders have sure tried to make it sound like California is a sanctuary state for unauthorized immigrants. The governor sure makes it sound that way. And both San Diego city and the county appear on lists of sanctuary cities.
The reality, argues our Scott Lewis, is that the very idea of a sanctuary in this context is hollow.
“‘Sanctuary’ has a meaning — a place of refuge and safety — and it does not apply to immigrants without the proper papers in these cities,” he writes in a new VOSD commentary. “It’s rather evil, in fact, to call a city a sanctuary and communicate any kind of reassurance to those who are not permitted to be here.”
During the most recent fiscal year, as Lewis notes, the San Diego immigration & customs office removed almost 24,000 people from the United States, including about 13,000 who were not convicted or accused of local crimes.