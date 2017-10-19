Morning Report: Why San Diego Unified Has Fewer Special Ed Students

Special education enrollment numbers are down at San Diego Unified, but up across the state.
VOSD’s Maya Srikrishnan explains what’s behind the unusual dip in special ed enrollment.
The number of students with disabilities enrolled in the district dropped by 11.27 percent between the 2011-2012 school year and the the 2014-15 school year. Srikrishnan found that the drop in special ed enrollment is, in part, related to the work the district has been doing to correct issues flagged a decade ago by a Harvard researcher, who found that minority students were far more likely than their peers to be labeled disabled and put into special education classes in the district.
The district has been chipping away at the issue, implementing practices to ensure it is only placing students who truly have disabilities into special education, but there’s more work to do.
“The district’s own data still shows room for improvement when it comes to who is identified as disabled, and what services and interventions students receive,” Srikrishnan writes. “At a special education committee meeting last week, data showed the district is still potentially putting English-learners in special education who may not need to be there.”
• Voice of San Diego’s Good Schools for All podcast has been on a break, but it’s back this week with an episode on school choice. Hosts Scott Lewis and Laura Kohn explain the map we made to help parents navigate the difficult decision of where to send their kids.