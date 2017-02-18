Morning Report: SANDAG Has a Flawed Explanation for Its Flawed Forecast

In the week since we reported SANDAG executives knew its revenue forecast had a crucial flaw before it asked voters to approve a tax hike, the agency has tried on a handful of explanations.
Those explanations don’t add up, as I detailed in a new story.
The basic response from SANDAG executives is that they knew there was a problem with the forecasting model, but they didn’t realize it was connected to revenue expectations for Measure A, which voters nonetheless rejected in November. They’ve since acknowledged the flawed forecast overstated expected revenue by roughly $4 billion.
“There was no connection drawn between that and the bigger picture revenue forecast for TransNet or Measure A,” SANDAG executive director Gary Gallegos wrote in a letter to agency board members, obtained by Voice of San Diego.