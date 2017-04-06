Morning Report: Mayor’s Whiff

San Diego mayors routinely make speeches at the Downtown Partnership’s annual leadership installation dinner. In recent years, they’ve used the occasion to mock the other powers-that-be and, on occasion, those of us here at VOSD.
It burns, it burns! Just kidding. We can handle it. So, presumably, can the San Diego Association of Governments, which got a solid punch from Mayor Kevin Faulconer the other day about its transit funding scandal.
But this jibe, as our Scott Lewis writes in a commentary, is more than a little awkward considering where it came from. Faulconer sits on the SANDAG board but failed to ask questions when the scandal was developing. “It’s cheeky to the extreme to make fun of an organization for its poor oversight when part of your job is to provide that oversight and you don’t attend,” Lewis writes.
Why does this matter? Because two big ballot measures will go before voters in November that could define the mayor’s legacy. Both ask voters to trust his ability to deliver on major oversight and accounting of tax increases.
• The SoccerCity project will appear on a special ballot this fall, and the developers behind it have cleared the way for a $40 million river park in Mission Valley, the U-T reports, setting aside “a timeline that could have cut the funding in half.”
• The November election will also decide if more tax money goes to efforts to help the homeless. CityBeat columnist John Lamb checks in on a Father Joe’s Villages plan to create 2,000 permanent units for the homeless in 5 years, in part by converting motels. “The price tag for the plan is a doozy — $531 million — and by most measures would be the largest frontal attack on the region’s mushrooming homeless crisis in local history if successful,” Lamb writes.