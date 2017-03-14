Morning Report: The School Bond Spending Loophole

It’s a common refrain during school bond campaigns: Vote yes and we promise your money will go to construction projects, not district employees.
Turns out that’s not quite true.
Districts across California, including the San Diego Unified and Grossmont Union High school districts, have openly been spending bond money on employee costs for more than a decade, our Ashly McGlone reports.
In a new story, McGlone explains how a 2004 attorney general’s opinion opened the door to millions of dollars in bond cash bankrolling the salaries and pensions of certain school workers. The money can’t go to pay for, say, teachers’ salaries — but it can be used to pay for the salaries and benefits of employees who oversee the bond projects.
This year alone, McGlone finds, San Diego Unified is expecting to throw $15 million in school bond cash at employee salaries and benefits. That puts it about in the middle of the pack compared to districts across the state.
Remember, there’s nothing illegal about spending bond money this way.
Support Independent Journalism Today
That RV park is not IN Mission Bay Park, it is in the neighborhood of Bay Park. This blurb is very inaccurate. Makes a reader think of Campland, but it's referring to a completely different place.
With all the talk about the need for affordable housing near transit this is what we get
"• A large RV park in Mission Bay Park is set to be paved over and replaced with 150 luxury rental homes. (Reader)"
So they will eliminate low cost housing (RV park) and replace it with luxury rentals while not giving these RV"res anywhere to go.
The City is so FOS and talking out of both sides of their mouths