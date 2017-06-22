Morning Report: Why Homeless Services Lag in the South Bay

There are plenty of services available to help the homeless in San Diego County, but they need to find those they serve and be found by them. In the South Bay, the system is failing on both fronts.
There, the homeless are less visible because they aren’t as prone to set up tents on sidewalks. “Instead they live multiple families to an apartment, in motels or tucked inside junkyards and storage containers,” our Maya Srikrishnan and Lisa Halverstadt report in the fourth in our series of stories about the South Bay’s hidden homeless.
These homeless aren’t only less visible. They’re also harder to count, and numbers matter when it comes to money. As a result, there are far fewer resources to help struggling residents and families.
How bad is it? There are just 32 emergency beds in all of South County, an area that encompasses Chula Vista, National City, Imperial Beach, San Ysidro and more. The homeless could seek beds in downtown San Diego, but that could take their kids far away from their stable school environment.
• In a VOSD video production, our contributor Gabriel Ellison-Scowcroft visits the Rios family — five people, including four kids, who share a tiny trailer. Two of Catalina Rios’ boys sleep on a bench in the kitchen.
Previously, they lived in a junkyard, trying to keep their lights off after dark so they wouldn’t be discovered.