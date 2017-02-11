Morning Report: Story Behind SANDAG’s ‘WTF’ E-mails

The California Public Records Act, or CPRA, is a crucial reporting tool for reporters trying to hold government agencies and officials accountable.
But sometimes, the only way to enforce it is with a lawyer.
VOSD’s Andrew Keatts detailed his 78-day push to obtain internal communications from the San Diego Association of Governments. He had proven that SANDAG was collecting far less than anticipated from a 2004 tax hike and had equally unrealistic estimates in a projection of what a new sales tax increase would provide for local highways, transit and open space.
SANDAG would later admit he was right about it. But we wanted to know if they knew this before going to voters with the pledges of what the new tax would fund.