Morning Report: Council Dems Want More Homelessness Cash in Mayor’s Measure

Mayor Kevin Faulconer made headlines last week when he detailed plans to push a hotel-tax hike to bankroll a Convention Center expansion and create an annual flow of cash for street repairs and homeless services.
A few City Council Democrats are already asking the mayor to up the amount he’d direct toward homelessness solutions.
Most vocal is City Councilman Chris Ward, who represents downtown neighborhoods, which have seen a major uptick in street homelessness since 2015.
Ward’s talking to the mayor’s office and tourism leaders about whether it’d be possible to increase hotel taxes more than the 1 to 3 percent increase the mayor’s pitched.
In a new story, I detailed Ward’s push for more cash and broke down potential routes to more homelessness cash in the mayor’s proposal.
I also checked in with a pollster to get a window into how the homelessness might play with San Diego voters who will need to rally for a two-thirds majority to make Faulconer’s pitch a reality.