Morning Report: Top Cop Points Finger at Media Once More

San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman has a problem: The Police Department is having trouble recruiting new officers. And she has a culprit: the media.
Yes, the media, the same folks who get blamed for both the election of Trump and the negative coverage of Trump, plus just about everything else from talk radio to the shoppers that litter our driveways and much more.
While they’ve been supposed to be putting more cops on the street, the staffing levels at the police department have barely budgeted for five years. How come? “Scrutiny,” Zimmerman told City Council members recently. “People think if they make a mistake, they’ll be the next YouTube video. Some don’t think they have the support of the community. Negative press that happens quite a lot, in the media — it’s not just one reason.” She added that pay and benefits matter, too.
The problem is that Zimmerman hasn’t bothered to back up this claim with any evidence, our Andrew Keatts reports, and the fear of public exposure hasn’t stopped other police departments from hiring enough officers.
Opinion: A Bad Fix for SANDAG
SANDAG works a bit like Congress: Votes are divided up so each of the 19 member agencies gets one vote (think the Senate) and also divided by population (think of a variation on the House).