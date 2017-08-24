Morning Report: Critics Scorch City’s Top Cop Search

Shelley Zimmerman, the current police chief, must retire next March because she already began taking a pension. As our Andrew Keatts and Sara Libby report in a new story, the identities of the members of a hiring committee and the job candidates will remain confidential.
They talked to the city’s chief operating officer, Scott Chadwick.
“The city isn’t going to announce a shortlist of finalists ahead of the decision, he said, because candidates currently employed elsewhere deserve privacy,” our story reports. “And it won’t announce who is on the hiring panel, he said, because he doesn’t want them to be lobbied by special interests or the candidates themselves.”
It’s how a lot of cities do it. It’s why a lot of them are criticized too.
“At this point, it’s entirely a secret process,” Councilman David Alvarez said. “It’s not a public process at all.”
Alvarez and activists also want more public hearings south of the 8. He and the other council members will get to vote for or against the mayor’s nominee for the job.
anyone else get the feeling its just window dressing and the matter was decided already?
@mike murphy I have a recollection that when the last incompetent was forced out, there was a representation that there would be a nation-wide search for his replacement. Faulconer searched nationwide and found his jogging-partner.