Morning Report: Trump’s Tax Talk Halts Building

I would like to donate $

Per Month Per Year One Time

Donate Now

At the city of San Diego and at San Diego Unified, it’s partly due to a familiar tune: pension costs. Those costs fluctuate on a variety of factors and make long-term predictions difficult. Voters have recently placed some restrictions on how the City’s tax revenues can be spent, and there’s less of those revenues to spend in general, McGlone notes. Over at San Diego Unified, the district has promised to “cut from the top first.”

The county, on the other hand, is bracing for politicians in Washington to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, placing a huge healthcare cost back onto the books. The county also has to shoulder big state cuts to healthcare funding, too.

The Learning Curve: Those School Budget Cuts

The budget cuts sought by San Diego Unified are looking to fill a $124 million hole. Aside from cutting vice principal positions, the district has also targeted librarians, recess monitors, and counselors. Mario Koran notes that some of the people in those roles are people parents and students care deeply about. “This is where education tends to get personal,” Koran writes. Many may wonder what they can do to help retain staff they feel passionately about.

If you want to fight one of the cuts, the first thing to do is figure out whether the decision is coming from a principal or from the central office. “Decisions like library hours or paying staff to monitor lunch or recess are actually made by principals,” Koran writes. Speaking to your principal or organizing other parents to make your voices heard can help. But if the decision is coming from central, your best approach may be to speak up publicly at a meeting of the school board.

• Koran also noted on Thursday that Superintendent Marten’s promise to bring “every qualified teacher possible” into the classroom, and not have them on “special assignments,” has been quietly removed on the social media post where she had originally made that claim. Perhaps you recall the weird and costly relationship the district has with people on “special assignments.”

Lottery School Payouts: San Diego Explained

For those of you who play the California lottery, you can rest assured knowing that 25 cents of every dollar you spend on efforts to get rich quick end up in the coffers of schools in California. In these hard times of budget cuts, it might be nice to know how much of your civic contribution is funding local schools. Ashly McGlone and NBC 7’s Monica Dean looked into the numbers and found that San Diego Unified has received around $16 million a year since 1984. They break down those numbers and more in our most recent San Diego Explained.

SANDAG Board: It’s Not That Bad

Now that we more thoroughly understand how the tax pushed through by SANDAG in 2004 isn’t bringing enough to build the projects promised, and we also know SANDAG staff was aware of the faulty nature of those projections as they tried to get voters to pass another tax increase last year, the credibility of SANDAG is being questioned more than ever.

On Thursday, the SANDAG board met to discuss the defeat of Measure A, the agency’s recent attempt at a tax increase, and to dream up new ways to fund transit projects in the future. KPBS’s Andrew Bowen writes one popular idea was to let smaller jurisdictions fund their own improvements, instead of implementing huge regional approaches. For example, people in South County, where transit support is strong, could fund their own improvements through an increased tax from the Metropolitan Transit System.

That would probably require a change of state law by the Legislature.

San Diego County Supervisor Ron Roberts “said he didn’t think SANDAG had lost its ability to win back voters’ trust,” Bowen reports.

Lightning Round

• One in 20 residents of San Diego are unauthorized immigrants, according to new research by Pew. That group makes up about 22 per cent of San Diego’s total immigrant population. (Union-Tribune)

• Police body cameras have resulted in fewer misconduct allegations and fewer uses of “high-level” force by police officers at the San Diego Police Department. (Union-Tribune)

• A group of La Jolla business owners who sued San Diego over the smell of sea lion feces lost their court case on Thursday. (Law360)

Seth Hall is a local writer and technologist. You can email him at voice@s3th.com or follow him on Twitter: @loteck.

This article relates to: News, Morning Report

Written by Seth Hall Seth Hall is a local writer and technologist. You can reach him at voice@s3th.com or follow him on Twitter: @loteck.

Partner Voices