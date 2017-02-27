Morning Report: Border Art That Made a Mark

By Kinsee Morlan |
The international border between San Diego and Tijuana has long spurred artists to make work that comments and reflects on it.
Border art can offer harsh criticisms or nuanced perspectives on the politics surrounding the fence, often commenting on how officials handle the people who cross it.
Now that President Donald Trump and his desire to build a border wall and step up immigration enforcement is making international headlines almost daily, the irreverent critiques and commentary border artists have visualized over the years seem more timely than ever.
I went ahead and rounded up 20 notable acts of protest art at the border.