Morning Report: Mega Water Projects Fall Out of Favor for SD Leaders

Long one of the most solid advocates, San Diego water officials seem to be changing their minds about the governor’s $17 billion plan to build two 35-mile underground tunnels to bring water from Northern to Southern California.
For the first time in more than half a century, our Ry Rivard reports, the San Diego County Water Authority isn’t pushing to bring water from up there to down here. In fact, its leaders are outright skeptical and, “by some accounts, working to undermine the governor’s most important piece of unfinished business.”
Why the turnaround? Water officials seem to be reacting to two things — their confidence in San Diego’s ability to store and find more of its own water and concern ratepayers would not tolerate the cost they might bear for the massive projects.
Rivard explains the context well. San Diego’s rivalry with an LA based water agency may be more to blame than anything else.