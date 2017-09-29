Morning Report: Vista’s Experiment With Personalized Learning

Personalized learning is an education trend that aims to match each individual student with the content and environment they need to reach their goals. It’s not an approach widely used at San Diego Unified’s traditional schools, but Maya Srikrishnan found personalized learning programs are popping up around the county, most recently at Vista High.
In traditional schooling, “you progress at the end of the year when you get a year older, and not when you progress,” an expert on the programs told Srikrishnan. Vista Unified found the traditional approach was increasingly irrelevant to its student body. So it went to work, updating its classrooms and launching personalized learning for a pilot group at Vista High, which it now plans to expand school-wide for the next four years. It got a massive $10 million grant to make it all happen, which means educators across the country will be keeping tabs on how it’s going.
Over at Cajon Valley Union School District, personalized learning means students use more technology to learn the basics, freeing teachers to catch struggling students and individualize reinforcement. “Teachers in the district focus on connecting students with something they’re passionate about and giving them important soft skills,” Srikrishnan writes.
The Learning Curve: Tweeting Teachers
Teachers have normal lives beyond the classroom, and for many that means robust use of social media to air their lives and opinions. While San Diego Unified has recently taken pains to make students of all creeds and backgrounds feel welcome and safe, Maya Srikrishnan reports some parents question what happens when teachers push a discriminatory or bullying message from their personal accounts.
“It’s an issue the district has confronted before,” Srikrishnan writes. The school district advises teachers on how to behave on social media, but leaves it up to parents to report any issues. First, parents can report concerns to the school’s principal. The district also accepts complaints through its Quality Assurance Office.
Special Ed Funding: San Diego Explained
Special education funding for disabled children is mandated by the state and paid by state and federal funding. But as costs for special education rise and budget cutbacks become the norm, schools often find themselves trying to cover shortfalls in special ed funding on their own. Srikrishnan and NBC 7’s Monica Dean look into how special ed funding gets paid for, and how parents are worried their kids will be short-changed, in our most recent San Diego Explained.