Morning Report: The Future of Bilingual Education

With voter approval of Proposition 58 fading into the rear-view mirror, school leaders are now faced with more possibilities when it comes to hosting bilingual education programs at their schools. But Mario Koran reports there is a right way and a lot of wrong ways to go about starting bilingual programs, and leaders will have to be careful they make the right choices. One important mistake to avoid: Don’t rush into it without laying the foundations of success.
That means figuring out how many of a school’s teachers are already capable of bilingual teaching. We don’t even know how many bilingual teachers exist in the state, so schools will have to do the legwork. It also means planning for future needs by building up a pipeline of teachers who are preparing themselves for bilingual futures. One abundant resource springs from our own schools, Koran writes, where 125,000 California students graduated from high school with a special credential indicating they have multilingual abilities.
Kristin Gaspar, Entrance Interview
In a “surreal” race that dragged on for weeks before finally being resolved with mail-in ballots and provisional ballots, former Encinitas Mayor Kristin Gaspar won the race for county supervisor in District 3 and was sworn in on Monday. Gaspar tells Maya Srikrishnan that she began her transition by filling key staff positions, including someone to help operate the county department responsible for troubleshooting homelessness. “There are hundreds of service providers, but there doesn’t seem to be a cohesive effort regionally,” Gaspar says of the county’s current homeless conundrum.
Gaspar also tells Srikrishnan she plans to focus more on the county’s operations, juxtaposed with former Supervisor Dave Roberts who Gaspar says “will probably always excel at being present at every community event possible.”