Morning Report: Downtown’s Homeless Residents Are Our Voice of the Year
Meet the voices who made themselves heard in 2016. Also: Profiles in non-courage, a seeming diss of Toni Atkins, California’s sad history of eugenics, Plaza de Panama draws a lawsuit and a Missed Connection ad to remember.
Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle
June "Junebug" South with her tent on 17th Street in downtown San Diego.
The biggest driver of civic discussion in San Diego in 2016 — VOSD’s Voice of the Year — wasn’t a single person. Instead, it was a collection of people: The downtown homeless.
“This year,” our story notes, “the shanty towns throughout downtown San Diego became impossible to ignore.”
The number of unsheltered homeless folks downtown has skyrocketed, growing by almost 70 percent since the beginning of the year. Law enforcement targeted the homeless with questionable methods, a serial killer stalked the homeless and city officials tried to push them out of sight to pretty the city for the All-Star Game.
The good news? “Finally, people with the political sway to force a real response may be paying attention. Downtown business and tourism groups told the mayor last month the issue is hurting the tourism and the convention industry.”
