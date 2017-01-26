Morning Report: San Diego’s a Sanctuary City… Or Not?

The White House has been a fountain of head-spinning news every day since the inauguration of Donald Trump. Wednesday, the news hit topics especially important to San Diego.
Trump issued an executive order halting federal funding for so-called sanctuary cities, municipalities that don’t cooperate with immigration authorities.
So, is San Diego a sanctuary city? What about the county? What even is a sanctuary city? Sara Libby took a stab at answering those questions.
The president offered no firm definition on what a sanctuary city is. “Whatever definition the administration uses could matter quite a bit, since San Diego has popped up on lists of sanctuary cities for years even as its leaders insist it isn’t one,” Libby wrote.