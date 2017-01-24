Morning Report: Where’s the Mayor on Housing?

Mayor Kevin Faulconer started 2017 by emphasizing that San Diego is going to start building way more homes to help make it more affordable to live here. It was a big part of his State of the City speech, and he reiterated it again this weekend at a gala for the building industry.
His first term, though, largely didn’t move the needle on the city’s housing supply and affordability crisis, even though he pledged to do many of the things he’s talking about now years ago – making neighborhoods more dense, making it easier to navigate the city’s bureaucracy to get building permits and stripping away regulations that make development projects infeasible in certain areas.
Instead, the hallmark of his housing agenda has been updating the city’s community plans, which stipulate where and how many new homes can be built. Many of those plans haven’t made way for new housing at all, and others did so only modestly.
He did, however, adopt a policy that lets developers build more homes than their zoning allows in exchange for also building low-income homes. That policy, according to some housing-supply advocates, is among the best in the state and a model for other cities to follow.