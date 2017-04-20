Morning Report: What the Scandal Probe Might Miss

The San Diego Association of Governments, an umbrella organization that oversees things like regional transportation, is in quite a pickle over its financial forecasting scandal. Its leaders have hired an Orange County firm to investigate how voters were misled about a transportation ballot measure.
Our Andrew Keatts digs deeper and finds that “it’s unclear the firm will be able to investigate all of the issues Voice of San Diego uncovered related to the agency’s existing tax measure, TransNet, and the proposed tax increase voters rejected last year, Measure A.”
Among the issues that could be ignored: How did the agency take a year to fess up that the costs of all TransNet projects had ballooned by $8 billion? What about the emails slated to be reviewed — about 2,700 of them — that just may be the tip of the iceberg? And will investigators explore other issues raised by staffers other than the mess regarding last fall’s failed Measure A?
A member of the SANDAG board said he’s been careful to makes sure the investigation can include issues like these, and an investigator says the probe’s scope is a bit vague because it’s early.
• Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s bill to reform SANDAG advanced out of committee Wednesday.
And That Was Green Day. Now, the Padres!
It’s not entirely unusual for a local FM radio station to broadcast sports games. But it’s still a bit startling to be listening to Radiohead in the morning and then hear Ted Leitner (yeah, he’s still around) calling a Padres game in the afternoon.