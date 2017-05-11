Morning Report: What Vista’s Growth Means for All of Us

The fastest-growing city in San Diego County is one of the most obscure — it’s Vista, the North County community that’s struggled for decades with a profile that’s about as dull as its name. As we told you last week, it’s now in the county’s 100K club, having just topped 100,000 residents.
Vista is an unusually divided city, cut in two by Highway 78, which serves as a kind of border wall between the poorer northern neighborhoods and the upper-middle-class master-planned communities of Shadowridge to the south.
Alon Levy, our Paris-based commentator on urban issues, writes in a new VOSD analysis that Vista is lower middle-class overall and a sign of the future: “residents of Vista mostly work locally, where there are many jobs, but that do not pay well. This spells out a future of California growth that is not particularly exciting: exurban, lower middle-class but not impoverished, low-income but not desperate. This is likely to dampen the state’s economic growth, as more and more people are pushed away from the most productive cities.”
Opinion: Consider SoccerCity’s Southern Exposure
The artist’s rendering of the proposed SoccerCity San Diego complex in Mission Valley portrays a glossy and glowing collection of buildings and playing fields. The reality, of course, will be at least a bit different. Huge projects never turn out quite as they’re envisioned.
Critics of SoccerCity sure hope so. Some, such as a local cranky soccer-dismissing sports columnist, want to kill the project while others are raising a plenty of concerns that they want resolved before it passes the goal line. In a VOSD commentary, Lawrence A. Herzog, associate director of San Diego State’s Center for Latin American Studies, says critics are missing one important point: the potential for a tighter bond with Mexico and its millions of soccer fans.
He writes: “What better way for San Diego to stake out its identity as a multicultural city-of-the-future than to build one of the region’s most innovative and largest urban development projects with a nod toward Mexico’s 5 million soccer fans in northern Baja, who — oh, by the way — live within a two-hour drive of Mission Valley?”