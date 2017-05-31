Morning Report: Vista Homeless Provider’s Conservative Star Turn

Solutions for Change, a North County homeless advocacy organization, has gotten a lot of attention for refusing government funding — or losing it — because it would not bend from a sobriety requirement it holds clients to. Conservative news outlets and Rep. Darrell Issa have highlighted the group and bemoaned its lack of funding as government overreach.
But as Lisa Halverstadt found, there’s more to the story.
“Nonprofits like Solutions for Change are being pushed to get on board with a countywide system that would give them less control over who they serve. Regional leaders see the fledgling system as a crucial tool in reducing San Diego’s growing homelessness crisis. Solutions for Change, on the other hand, sees it as a threat.”
• Rep. Issa is in the news for another reason. National political commentators went nuts when one of Issa’s rivals shot a photo of him peering down from the roof of his North County office during a protest. He looked like he may be trying to avoid protesters, but he declared via Twitter that he was just taking photos. And he showed he did mingle with the gathered mass.
The U-T compiles the tweets and attached photos in a story and talks directly to Issa, who’s grumpy: He “called me an ‘operative’ for his opponents, and ‘It’s interesting that the paper has become as small as your words,'” tweeted U-T reporter Joshua Stewart.
Lincoln High Gets a Principal! Sort of
After the San Diego Unified School District announced that it was going to keep searching for a permanent principal for Lincoln High School, parents and students were outraged. Parents demanded a specific principal, and now they’ve got him. Jose Soto-Ramos has been appointed interim principal. Oddly, the district also announced that it would not be continuing the search for a permanent principal.