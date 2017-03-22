Morning Report: Why Bilingual Job Applicants Are So Scarce

San Diego sits at the southwestern corner of one nation and the northwestern corner of another, a binational hot spot where speaking Spanish can be very helpful for a variety of workers. But while employers often seek bilingual applicants locally, they frequently can’t find them.
What’s the problem? “Employers, language experts and teachers point to one root cause: a public education system that restricted bilingual education for the past 18 years,” write VOSD’s Adriana Heldiz and Mario Koran in a new story.
Last fall, state voters approved a ballot measure that will make it easier for schools to embrace bilingual education. But it will take a while for things to change. Right now, only two school districts in the county offer students a strong bilingual pathway from grade school to high school.
But don’t many English-learners already speak Spanish? Yes, but critics of the current system say some suffer from “language shame” about their native Spanish and fail to learn to speak, read and write it at an advanced level.
Inside the Mayor’s Homeless Strategy
Some of San Diego’s most outspoken advocates for the homeless say permanent housing is the ideal solution and deserves almost all the focus. But what should happen now? In a new story, VOSD’s Lisa Halverstadt explores the thinking of Mayor Kevin Faulconer and others.
Faulconer seems to want to have it both ways, Halverstadt writes: He wants to embrace the permanent housing solution, but also create short-term beds.