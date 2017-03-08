Morning Report: Immigration May Slow, Wall or No

The assumption behind the Trump Administration’s push for a border wall is that it’s needed to keep immigrants from coming here illegally. But what if it isn’t?
That’s the contention of two UC San Diego economists. “In fact, there is good reason to expect that the flow of immigration from Mexico is about to drop sharply — wall or no wall,” writes VOSD contributor Kyle D. Navis, a grad student. “Indeed, while it might seem like large volumes of Mexican immigration are a foregone conclusion, the flow has not always been as large, and is expected to fall sharply in the near future, as presaged by the declining rate of border crossings since 2007.”
But there’s a hitch: Trump is very skeptical of free trade pacts, and his efforts to build up American industry at the expense of other countries could hurt Mexico, which might drive more immigration.
Minimum Wage Hike = YMCA Rate Hike
All members of the YMCA in the county will see a slight hike in monthly rates because a new minimum wage law is forcing the organization to pay its employees more, our Adriana Heldiz reports.
The YMCA is a significant local employer. Last year, it had 896 full-time workers and another 4,206 who work part-time.
Schools Chief: Cut or Else, Even if Money Comes
Cindy Marten, the superintendent of San Diego Unified, told the U-T editorial board that “even if the state provides more money than now expected, the district should stick with the number of job reductions it now is considering to create what she called a structural, long-term solution to balancing the budget,” the paper reported.