New and Improved (and Taxpayer-Funded) FieldTurf Fields Are Still Failing

When FieldTurf USA’s fake grass sports fields quickly fell apart across the region, customers, often local schools, were regularly forced to pay thousands of dollars to “upgrade” to a supposedly sturdier turf material.
Turns out, that newer premium turf is falling apart far sooner than expected, too.
As Voice of San Diego reported in a multi-part investigation in November, customers that spent $400,000 to $900,000 for “the best” turf shelled out another $25,000 to $300,000 just a few years later to replace faulty fields still under warranty with a new turf material that would finally deliver the minimum eight-year longevity and investment promised.
Some of those premium products are already failing.
Torrey Pines High School, for instance, paid more than $433,000 for a new premium turf field – known as FieldTurf Revolution – in 2012. Last fall, FieldTurf inspectors noticed, “The turf fibers were wearing faster than expected,” said Eric Dill, superintendent of the San Dieguito Union High School District, in an email.
Though Dill said the problem “was primarily an aesthetic issue since the infill and base layer were fine,” FieldTurf agreed to replace the school’s nearly 77,350 square foot artificial grass football field in December for free, logos and all, public records show.