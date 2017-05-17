Morning Report: More Marijuana Votes May Come

Last fall, California voters legalized marijuana for adult use. Forgetting for a minute it’s still banned by the federal government, state law says you can have marijuana and grow your own personal plants. But governments up and down the state are trying to figure out where you can buy it.
In the unincorporated areas of San Diego County — towns like Lakeside, Fallbrook and Ramona — new pot shops have been banned and medical marijuana shops are on the way out.
But marijuana access advocates aren’t backing down. They’re pushing for a 2018 ballot initiative that would allow pot farms and shops. And in Vista, marijuana boosters are again pushing a citywide ballot measure that would allow as many as 10 medical marijuana shops, one per 10,000 people.
A new VOSD story by our contributor Jared Whitlock explains what voters may get to decide and hears from an anti-drug activist who’s feeling victimized by bold marijuana advocates even though they’re having a mighty hard time selling and growing their product in much of the county: “My experience has shown me that the industry is not necessarily willing to work on any regulations. They want to force their will on cities.”
Mayor’s Hotel Tax Hike Faces Immediate Opposition
A prominent local labor union opposes San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s bid to increase hotel-room taxes to pay for streets, homeless services and, mostly, a convention center expansion. Brigette Browning, who runs the hotel and restaurant workers union said her group may actively work to defeat Faulconer’s upcoming ballot initiative, which won’t pass unless more than two-thirds of voters say aye. She said she hasn’t even talked to the mayor’s office (they told us they tried to call).
Our Andrew Keatts explains how opinions are shaping up. The local GOP is against the measure because it opposes all tax increases. The Republican Party leader, Tony Krvaric, said he’s not sure if the group will consider an exception.