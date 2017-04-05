North County Report: Final Resolution for Lilac Hills (Maybe)

Lilac Hills Ranch – a suburban sprawl project of 1,700 homes in the hills of Valley Center—might finally be dead. At least for now.
Supporters of the plan filed a lawsuit last year against opponents of the measure, alleging a statement against the development that appeared on the November ballot about the project was misleading. The two sides settled the suit this week for an undisclosed amount, as the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
It was a long time coming.
Accretive Investments, Lilac Hills’ developers, started buying up property for the project in 2005. That was the start of a lengthy process, where the developers never heard a “no” they took seriously, as Maya Srikrishnan and I covered in an investigation nearly two years ago.
But the noes kept piling up.
The project nearly died in 2009, when the county’s planning director said the proposal didn’t follow the county’s general plan to concentrate new housing in already-developed areas. Accretive successfully appealed that decision to the Planning Commission, though, and got to carry on. The planning director, since fired, maintained even still that the project contradicted the county’s own growth and development aims.
