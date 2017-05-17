North County Report: More Pot Decisions Facing the County

When California voters passed Proposition 64 in November, they didn’t quite settle the issue of legal access in the state, so much as set the stage for local battles over commercial operations, like growing, processing and selling weed.
Voice contributor Jared Whitlock writes that cities and the county have taken a hard stance on marijuana in their jurisdictions, which has sparked a number of citizen-led efforts to get some form of local access.
An initial petition in Vista forced the City Council’s hand, and the city is moving tepidly toward an ordinance that would allow two dispensaries. Earlier this month, the Council voted to conduct a poll, though Vistans overwhelmingly supported Prop. 64.
As a result, Vistans for Better Community Access will have another go at collecting signatures for a special election, to allow up to 10 dispensaries.
Whitlock reports that a similar petition in Oceanside was put on pause so the petition’s backers could work with a newly established Council subcommittee to develop regulations, and a group has also lined up to overturn the County Board of Supervisors decision to phase out marijuana operations in unincorporated parts of the county.
“Whenever you see an imbalance between the voters and the elected officials, I think that ballot measures become much more practical and likely, and I think we’ve reached that point in San Diego,” said Hezekiah Allen, executive director at the California Growers Association.