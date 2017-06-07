North County Report: Tough Questions for Issa

After a raucous event earlier this year, Rep. Darrell Issa was again met with opposition at a town hall meeting on June 3, this time in his stronghold of Orange County.
The Union-Tribune’s Joshua Stewart described the scene as full of “boos, picketing, some yelling and tough questions from constituents at a San Juan Capistrano high school (plus a 20-foot-tall inflatable chicken bearing a resemblance to President Donald Trump in the parking lot).”
Stewart reports that questions about Russia brought the room down twice. Issa also fielded questions about health care, nuclear waste at San Onofre, a potential toll road and air traffic patterns at John Wayne Airport.
That’s a bit of a change-up from Issa’s last town hall in Oceanside, where the only local issue that came up was nuclear waste – when Issa himself brought up the topic.
Saturday’s meeting was preceded by allegations that Issa was packing the audience with supporters, when he sent out postcards to residents in San Juan Capistrano, with a code to register for the town hall early.
The day before, Issa also held a short-notice meeting with constituents outside his office in Vista.