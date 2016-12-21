North County Report: Don’t Mind These Drones

A lawsuit alleges the North County Transit District improperly used cameras to invade people’s privacy, Rep. Duncan Hunter takes out a loan with the help of a convicted murderer and more in our weekly roundup of news from North County.
Months after announcing it was exploring the possibility of using drones, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department quietly launched a program to use the unmanned aircrafts to aid operations.
VOSD contributor Jared Whitlock writes that the program began in September without any of the public input, or oversight by the County Board of Supervisors that the local chapter of the ACLU had advised the agency to seek back in February.
The ACLU had recommended the agency seek public input, because launching a program without it would negatively affect the public’s trust in the department.
The department said it took privacy into account when it crafted its policy.
