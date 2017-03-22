North County Report: Behold, a Development Battle With a Happy Ending

With land use issues so prevalent in North County, too frequent is the focus on the developers versus residents: the apartment building that threatens to overrun the neighborhood, or NIMBYs who block a particular project.
Attorney Everett Delano is certainly no stranger to that story, having represented several resident groups in their fights against developers.
But Delano says that a settlement agreement reached between several groups, and approved by the Carlsbad City Council earlier this month, presents another, less told story – that when parties are willing to work together, a project can benefit the residents, developers and the city.
“So often it’s a train wreck. Everyone wants to cover the train wreck,” Delano said. “But if you’re going to cover the train wreck, then you have to cover the successes.”
At issue was a change Carlsbad made to its General Plan and Climate Action Plan, to accommodate Poinsettia 61, a 123-home subdivision on 51 acres in the Aviara neighborhood.
North County Advocates represents a group of residents involved in several lawsuits in North County, including one of the latest against the city of Encinitas.