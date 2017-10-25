North County Report: Cities Step Up Homelessness Efforts Amid Hep A Outbreak

As the hepatitis A crisis continues to unfold, five people in North County have died from the virus and about 35 people have been diagnosed in North County, prompting a few cities to react.
On Oct. 18, the Oceanside City Council asked Bread of Life Rescue Mission to open its seasonal shelter on Nov 1, one month earlier than it normally does.
In Oceanside, churches are prohibited from providing temporary shelter to people, unless the city declares a temporary shelter crisis and lifts the zoning restriction against the use.
For several years, the city has declared shelter crises between December and April, but this year, the City Council will allow shelters to open one month early. The declaration also includes $56,000 to help fund operations, nearly double what the city spent each year until 2015.
In neighboring Carlsbad, the City Council adopted a homeless response plan this week, which includes partnering with local service providers to coordinate its response to homelessness.
The plan also directs city departments to evaluate their services as part of a broader strategy. For example, the library is tasked with getting a catalog of providers together and providing insight into the needs of the homeless, since homeless people often go to the library. The Parks Department will evaluate and provide facilities at public parks for the homeless, while Public Works will clean up encampments – which might not be particularly helpful for homeless people. The city also recently established its own Homeless Outreach Team within the Police Department.