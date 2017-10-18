North County Report: Del Mar Approves Short-Term Vacation Rental Rules

I would like to donate $

The new rules only affect residential areas, and short-term rentals won’t be restricted in the city’s other planning zones – though in Del Mar, those areas are limited.

Areas without short-term rental limits fall along Camino Del Mar, and the area immediately next to the beach between 15th and 18th streets, where there are very few residential uses.

Mayor Terry Sinnott cast the only vote against the rules, saying they went too far.

“I’ve heard a lot of input from a lot of folks that this is not the right way to go,” Sinnott said, according to the U-T. “I’m willing to support regulation, but we’re going at it in a too harsh way.”

They Made it in (Northern) San Diego

Hitherto overlooked by the North County Report is Voice’s podcast “I Made it in San Diego,” which tells the stories of San Diego’s businesses and the people behind them.

The podcast has talked to banjo makers and solar power tycoons, and so far, a number of stories have roots in North County.

There’s the head of Jazzercise, who got her start teaching in recreation centers around Oceanside. Dr. Bronner’s built its eccentric, multimillion dollar brand in Escondido, now in Vista. And a prominent theater troupe in Carlsbad got its start in a chicken coop.

The latest episode features Ryan Smith, who co-founded Bitchin’ Sauce in Carlsbad. After walking away from that business because of a family dispute, Smith built Good Lovin’ Foods, which sells vegan sauces and dips.

Inflatable Chicken Draws Attention of Sheriff’s Department

A giant inflatable chicken with a golden coif reminiscent of President Donald Trump at a protest rally outside Rep. Darrell Issa’s office got the attention of Sheriff’s deputies, who issued seven tickets to attendees.

Six of the tickets went to Issa and Trump’s opponents, while one went to the lone Trump supporter who parked his motorcycle facing the curb, the Union-Tribune reports.

The U-T says the ordeal started when a deputy called the city’s code enforcement office to see if the inflatable chicken violated any city codes. When he was told that it was protected by the First Amendment, the deputy called a traffic enforcement deputy, who issued the tickets for parking and moving violations.

Prior to this week’s incident, deputies have only issued four citations and received 18 calls for service since the rallies were first held in December, the U-T reports.

Rally attendees called the tickets “intimidation,” but the Sheriff’s Department maintains they were not meant to harass or intimidate, and didn’t involve politics.

Also in the News

• Nearly 300 people have signed a petition to get Del Mar City Manager Pat Vergne fired. (The Coast News)

• Encinitas will consider allowing cannabis cultivation at its City Council meeting Wednesday. A City Council subcommittee previously was unable to agree on whether it should be allowed. (The Coast News)

• Issa is asking for federal assistance to fight the hepatitis A outbreak in the county.

• Vista may purchase a downtown home, and demolish it to add parking. (Union-Tribune)

• Issa outraised his three Democratic opponents this filing period, but Rep. Duncan Hunter was bested by two of his Democratic challengers. (Union-Tribune)

• About 60,000 gallons of sewage entered a sewer that drains to Lake Hodges. (NBC 7)

• Street improvements, including re-striping, bike lanes and a “pedestrian scramble” are planned for Lomas Santa Fe Drive. (The Coast News)

This article relates to: Must Reads, News, North County Report, North County

Written by Ruarri Serpa Ruarri Serpa is a freelance writer in Oceanside. Email him at ruarris@gmail.com and find him on Twitter at @RuarriS.

