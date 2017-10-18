North County Report: Del Mar Approves Short-Term Vacation Rental Rules

After years of studies, Del Mar has adopted rules for short-term vacation rentals, limiting them in residential areas to 28 days per year, with a seven-day minimum stay.
While the city still has to get approval from the California Coastal Commission, the moratorium on new short-term rentals is still in effect, according to the city’s website.
Attorney Cory Briggs was at the City Council meeting, and told the Council his group intended to sue the city over its new restrictions, which he said are unlikely to be approved by the Coastal Commission, the Union-Tribune reports.
The Coastal Commission tends to favor short-term rentals, viewing them as consistent with the state’s Coastal Act and promoting affordable access to the beach. Del Mar’s ordinance aligns with previous ordinances the Coastal Commission has upheld, but the Coastal Commission also looks at the larger picture, and the broader availability of rentals in the city.
The Council approved the rules 4-1, and one Council member called the ordinance a compromise between those who want to “protect” their neighborhood, and those who say beach rentals have for decades been a part of life in Del Mar.
“We are trying to do something here that has a little bit for everyone,” Councilwoman Ellie Haviland said, according to the U-T. “If there were a way to make everybody happy, this would have been solved long ago.”
On one side are residents who don’t want to be disturbed by the noise and traffic short-term rentals can bring. One resident described the city’s neighborhoods as “sacrosanct.” On the other side are those who say they need the income to keep their homes, and that the tourism is a boost to the city’s businesses.