North County Report: Developer Is Getting a Leg Up, Environmentalists Charge

Anti-Sharia Law and Islam Supporters Demonstrate in Oceanside

Two groups – one opposed to Sharia law, and another in support of Islam – held rallies that turned into a shouting match at the Oceanside Pier, the Union-Tribune reports.

The encounter was part of a wave of demonstrations organized by ACT for America, against virtually nonexistent Islamic law in America. Those demonstrations were met by often larger counter-protests, in support of Islam and defending what protesters said are distortions of the religion.

“Their beliefs do not abide by the Constitution of the United States, so our job today is to educate people to make them understand,” Duane Siegmann told the U-T. “Don’t bring Sharia law in here because it’s designed to take over the government.”

There’s no evidence that local, state or federal governments are under the influence of Sharia law.

The other side held signs saying “Love” and “Protest bigotry and racism,” and described misunderstandings about Islam.

“They believe that Muslims are trying to implement Sharia law in this country and totally replace the Constitution, which is impossible. The first point of Sharia law, if you study Sharia law at all, is to respect the lands that you’re in,” said Mustafa Nizam, who coordinated the counter-protest, according to the U-T.

Oceanside Scraps Arts Funding

In this week’s Culture Report, Kinsee Morlan writes that even though Oceanside is looking to up its arts game, the City Council isn’t willing to commit more money to do it.

The Arts Commission is currently developing a master plan for the arts in the city, and recently requested that their $25,000 budget be doubled. The City Council shot that down, though, leaving Oceanside far below other cities, in terms of spending per capita.

While the commission doesn’t have money to help groups that approach the city, they are forming partnerships to get things done. The commission recently worked with the library, the Museum of Art, and Mainstreet Oceanside to get part of Oceanside as a finalist for designation as a cultural district, which could bring in state support for the arts.

Opinion: North County Cases Highlight Need for Sanctuary State Bill

Norma Chavez-Peterson, executive director for the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties, says the fate of two immigrants in North County highlight the need for a separation between local police and federal immigration authorities.

Chavez-Peterson describes the case of a Vista liquor store clerk who was deported after a routine interaction with a police officer (he hadn’t committed a crime) and who died trying to get back to his family, and an Escondido woman deported after reporting her boyfriend for domestic violence.

Those actions sent a message to undocumented immigrants: Don’t come into contact with local law enforcement, Chavez-Peterson writes.

In an opinion piece, Chavez-Peterson urged legislators in Sacramento to pass Senate Bill 54, which would prevent local police agencies from using their resources to aid immigration enforcement.

Also in the News

• Vista adopted a district map, completing the change to by-district City Council elections. The first two council districts will be up for a vote in 2018. (Union-Tribune)

• A look inside life at a homeless camp in Oceanside. (KPBS)

• Southern California Edison failed to prove fraud and undermined its own case for damages when it delayed repairs and ultimately closed San Onofre, an arbitrator found. (Union-Tribune)

• Swami’s will open a restaurant in Vista Village, bringing new business to an area that recently saw many vacancies. (Union-Tribune)

• Property owners are suing Del Mar over a recent determination that short-term rentals are banned throughout most of the city. (The Coast News)

This article relates to: Must Reads, News, North County Report

Written by Ruarri Serpa Ruarri Serpa is a freelance writer in Oceanside. Email him at ruarris@gmail.com and find him on Twitter at @RuarriS.

