North County Report: Encinitas Backs SANDAG Reform Bill

Smaller cities have generally opposed AB 805, which among a few items, would reshape the voting structure at the San Diego Association of Governments, giving more power to larger cities.
This week, The Coast News reports Encinitas became the first city in North County to support the reform bill, with the city’s lone Republican, Councilman Mar Muir, voting against it.
AB 805, written by San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, was crafted to bring a series of oversight changes to regional planning agencies, in light of Voice of San Diego’s reporting on scandals at SANDAG, including that the agency knowingly relying on faulty tax revenue projections when trying to pass a tax increase, and not reporting cost increases for projects from the previous tax increase.
AB 805 would alter the voting structure of the Board of Directors at SANDAG, to give cities a weighted vote proportional to their population. That would give larger cities a leg up from the current system, which currently requires measures pass majorities of both the weighted and unweighted votes.
But AB 805 also empowers local agencies like North Country Transit District to put measures on the ballot to raise their own revenue. That was a dealmaker for Councilman Tony Kranz.
“That is enough by itself for me to support the bill,” Kranz said, according to The Coast News. “The ability for NCTD to put a revenue raising measure on the ballot as a region makes sense. As we learned with Measure A, trying to address transportation issues regionally is a challenge.”