North County Report: Encinitas Backs SANDAG Reform Bill

I would like to donate $

Per Month Per Year One Time

Donate Now What benefits do VOSD members get?

That sentiment was echoed by Carlsbad Councilwoman Cori Schumacher in an op-ed for Voice, in which she said AB 805 would be a direct boost to transit in North County.

The bill passed the state Legislature this week and is on the governor’s desk. He has until Oct. 15 to sign or veto it.

Pregnant Woman Released From Immigration Detention

Maria Solis, a pregnant mother from Oceanside, was released after being held at an immigration detention center for nearly six weeks.

Solis said she was in danger of a miscarriage due to her treatment at the facility, and her history of pregnancy difficulties. Solis is a survivor of domestic abuse, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement released her to her family on Tuesday, pending the outcome of a visa application for survivors assisting law enforcement.

ICE’s own policy prohibits the detention of pregnant women, except in “extraordinary circumstances,” and the American Civil LIberties Union and an organization called MomsRising intervened on Solis’ behalf.

Solis’ lawyer is pleased with the outcome, but said Solis’ time in the detention center may have harmed the baby.

“Maria, Maria’s family, and I are very happy for this outcome, though I remain concerned for the health of Maria’s unborn child on account of the stress Maria endured over the last month and a half,” Leah Chavarria said in an ACLU press release.

Eyes on the 49th District

The Los Angeles Times is calling California’s 49th Congressional District the hottest race to watch in the coming year, as Rep. Darrell Issa fends off multiple challengers in the district that has been trending to the left in recent years.

The paper notes that Issa was re-elected in 2016 by a margin of only 1,651 votes. The 50th District, where Rep. Duncan Hunter faces a criminal investigation for mishandling campaign funds, is also on the list. But Hunter largely faces Democratic challengers in the solidly red district.

And the Union-Tribune reports this week that the fallout from the 2016 election isn’t even over.

In November, Issa sued Democratic challenger Doug Applegate, claiming Applegate made libelous statements in an advertisement that featured a New York Times article that reported Issa was using his position as a congressman to enrich himself.

In March, a judge sided with Applegate, saying Issa failed to prove Applegate’s and the New York Times’ statements were not true. This week, the court ordered Issa to pay Applegate $45,000 in legal fees, about half of what Applegate had sought.

Much Ado for Arts at KAABOO

In this week’s Culture Report, Kinsee Morlan writes that the music festival KAABOO has been upping its visual arts exhibit at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. This year, KAABOO’s exhibit features live murals and public art, and a contemporary art fair, with big name artists and some San Diego names.

Morlan writes that the drift toward gourmet food, craft beer and visual arts is kind of a thing right now at music festivals, like KAABOO and Coachella.

Also in the News

• Carlsbad and Encinitas get shoutouts in a Los Angeles Times column about how home values inflated by manufactured scarcity are bad for people. (Los Angeles Times)

• The Carlsbad Planning Commission is worried about toxic contaminants in the Agua Hedionda Lagoon, ahead of the lagoon’s dredging. (Union-Tribune)

• Encinitas will let nature take its course on the iconic path at Beacon’s, but will move the parking lot, and erect a staircase to provide beach access. (The Coast News) (Disclaimer: I work in IT at the Surfrider Foundation, which opposed a cement wall.)

• Oceanside got approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to overhaul its runway. (Union-Tribune)

• Oceanside cleared trees from a canyon to remove a homeless camp, but it just pushed people into other areas of the city. (KPBS)

• It’s likely that this is the week if you want to smell a Corpse Flower blooming at the San Diego Botanic Gardens. (Facebook)

• Mate in San Diego? The world’s first talking sex robot was designed by a company in San Marcos. (Union-Tribune)

This article relates to: News, North County Report

Written by Ruarri Serpa Ruarri Serpa is a freelance writer in Oceanside. Email him at ruarris@gmail.com and find him on Twitter at @RuarriS.

Partner Voices