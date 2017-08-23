North County Report: Escondido Weighs Privatizing the Library

Ahead of a vote by the Escondido City Council on Wednesday, City Manager Jeff Epp produced a report urging Council members to outsource operations at the city’s library, the Union-Tribune reports.
Epp argues that the city will save money in pension obligations and annual operating costs, could expand library hours and better position itself to construct a new library. He also counters arguments made by opponents to privatizing the library and defends the proposed contractor’s practices.
This week, some Escondido residents received a call touting the benefits of privatizing the library and asking whether they supported the plans. That poll was paid for by Mayor Sam Abed, according to the U-T.
In the report, Epp says the city could save about $400,000 per year in operating costs if it contracts management of the library to Library Systems and Services Inc. He says the savings would help the city give the image that it makes prudent decisions if it sought voter support for a bond initiative to pay for a new library, and the savings could even be applied toward that debt.
One popular criticism of the plan to privatize the library is that volunteers and the public wouldn’t feel any affinity with the new operators, so they wouldn’t feel compelled to offer their time and money to help a private company, and wouldn’t support a bond measure for a new library.
Epp says it’s “ironic” that a volunteer who helps the library and its patrons would suddenly abandon the “same needy patrons simply in protest of this proposed decision.”
I'm betting this will come back to bite Escondido you know where.
I hate the idea of privatizing the library, but when the only way to get out from under unsustainable pensions is privatization, that's what happens.
@David Thatcher good example of how things got out of hand for the tax payers
Why would people volunteer to help out a private company? It's one thing doing a civic service and volunteering for a public entity and giving back to your community. Another thing entirely when you're saving a private corporation money. If the company is getting paid to operate a library then they should pay for people to staff it.