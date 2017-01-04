North County Report: The Fight Over Measure B Is Still Going

By Ruarri Serpa |
In the run-up to the November general election, the developer of Lilac Hills took opponents to court over statements made in the arguments section of the ballot.
The Lilac Hills development was on the ballot as Measure B, and opponents of the measure aired their objections in the section of the ballot materials reserved for arguments for and against each proposal.
A judge partially agreed with developer Accretive Investments, and ordered 18 revisions to the statement and rebuttal, leaving many other statements intact.
At the time, both sides declared a victory, but as the Union-Tribune reports, Accretive is looking to recoup its legal costs for the ballot statement fight.
