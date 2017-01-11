North County Report: The Golden Door Goes to War With Housing Project

In the hills outside San Marcos, a land battle is brewing between Newland Communities, which wants to build a 2,100-home development, and a neighbor, an exclusive resort called the Golden Door.
The project, dubbed Newland Sierra, sits on Deer Springs Road, just a few miles west of Interstate 15, and is one is a line of projects that would require a change to the county’s general plan, either by county supervisors or voters.
The Golden Door says the development represents a threat to their business because it would build homes and bring more people than live in Del Mar to the rocky slope across the street from their tranquil property, so they’ve filed lawsuits to try and halt the project.
But unlike other developments that have come before voters in North County, this fight isn’t shaping up to be the scrappy locals against the out-of-town millionaire. The Golden Door is owned by Joanne Conway, the billionaire wife of the cofounder of the Carlyle Group.