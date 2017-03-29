North County Report: Granny Flats a Comin’?

A pair of state laws went into effect in January, aimed at building more granny flats to ease the housing crunch.
AB 2299 and SB 1069 together encourage granny flats – also known as accessory dwelling units – by easing requirements normally faced when building homes, like the number of parking spaces that must be provided, the distance the building must be from the property line, and costs for hooking up utilities.
This could be an important source of affordable housing in North County, where multi-family projects are slow to materialize, and residents fight to preserve a “small town character.”
These units are often more affordable because they are small, or involve unconventional living situations, like a shared bathroom. Neighbors frequently oppose them, however, because they can be used as vacation rentals, and can strain on-street parking, among other issues.
As a result, cities have made it difficult for homeowners to build granny flats. But the new laws aim to make it easier for them by setting limits on what standards cities can impose, and requiring approval through a planning department, rather than a public hearing.
For parking, that means detached granny flats only have to provide one space per bedroom or unit. Even that requirement can be waived if the home is close to public transit, or is part of the main residence.