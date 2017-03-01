North County Report: How Your SANDAG Reps Handled the Forecasting Scandal

On Friday, SANDAG’s board of directors approved an independent investigation into what went wrong with the agency’s forecasts, which led to a multibillion-dollar shortfall, and knowingly faulty claims on the November ballot.
The board is largely made up of mayors from cities around the county, and though there was unanimous support for an outside investigation, the response from North County electeds has been varied when it comes to the scandal.
Escondido Mayor Sam Abed, who opposed November’s Measure A, and Carlsbad Mayor Matt Hall, who supported it, chalked the overstated revenue projections up to the difficulty of making forecasts. Hall also laid part of the blame at the feet of outside experts who provided information used in the forecast.
As Andy Keatts writes, those explanations came despite an admission during the meeting that an inarguable error was made, which was described as a “copy-paste mistake.”
