North County Report: Issa Goes From Undecided to Decisive on Health Care

As one of the Republican holdouts who didn’t know – or at least said it was none of our business to know – their position, Rep. Darrell Issa’s was one of the key votes in the House of Representatives to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
In fact, Issa didn’t cast his vote until there were already 215 votes on the board, according to one reporter, meaning he cast the tie-breaking vote.
Issa spokesman Calvin Moore took exception with that characterization in an exchange with the Union-Tribune, saying since the bill passed by a margin of two votes, it doesn’t matter why Issa waited so long to cast his vote.
Still, few people are attracting as much national attention for their vote as Issa, partly because of the timing of his vote, the fact that Issa was front and center at the Republicans’ celebration of the vote at the White House and also because the 49th District is seen as one that could flip Democratic in 2018.
How many Democratic ads are going to use this celebration scene? Darrell Issa, very vulnerable in his district, is in the front row. pic.twitter.com/JwF02o2J6c
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 4, 2017
Issa said the House “made good on our promise to repeal and replace Obamacare,” but that message was undercut by none other than President Donald Trump, who said it was just the first phase of a three-phase strategy.