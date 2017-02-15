North County Report: Issa Praises Trump, Faces Heat at Home

The morning after former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned, Rep. Darrell Issa praised Flynn’s decision as the sign of “an administration that wants to hold itself to a high standard.”
As head of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Issa was aggressive in pursuing President Barack Obama’s actions, most famously in regards to Benghazi and the Internal Revenue Service, among a slew of investigations. He’s no longer head of that committee, but Issa so far seems less interested in what President Donald Trump knew about Flynn’s communications with the Russians, and more concerned about how the information was leaked out.
“If there is credible evidence of any wrongdoing of anyone from POTUS on down, of course they need to be followed up, but just because Chuck Schumer says it, doesn’t make it so. … Do I support this president? He is our president and I will try make him a success, will I hold him accountable? Yes,” Issa told Boston Herald Morning Radio.
That was before Tuesday’s White House Press Briefing, in which Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump knew about Flynn’s communications for over two weeks.