North County Report: Issa’s No-Win Situation

Rep. Darrell Issa’s opponents presented him with a no-win situation Tuesday night in Vista.
The representative of the 49th Congressional District could either attend a town hall meeting organized by local labor groups under the cover of grassroots origins, or he could skip it and fuel the narrative that he is out of touch and ignores his own constituents.
Protesters have been holding rallies outside his office for weeks, with the message that Issa needs to meet face-to-face with his constituents, and hear their concerns – largely focused on keeping the Affordable Care Act.
One concern is the right of citizens to ask questions of their representatives, and constituents in the 49th say Issa’s town hall meetings conducted over the telephone just don’t cut it (and that the questions he does answer are cherry-picked). Last week, constituents went as far as crowdfunding a full-page ad in the Union-Tribune, inviting Issa to attend the Tuesday night meeting.