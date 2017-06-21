North County Report: Where Do Mayors Fit in With Voting-By-District Fever?

One of the first questions Carlsbad focused on when it committed to switching to by-district elections, was “How many?”
The two options under consideration at the city’s public hearing last week were whether to create five districts and rotate the mayor among them, or continue to elect the mayor at-large.
Vista and Oceanside seemed to decide pretty swiftly to create four council districts each and elect the mayor citywide, but Carlsbad’s first public hearing on ideas for the map focused on whether the city can, and should, rotate the mayor’s position.
At least some residents supported a rotating mayor. The consulting demographer, Doug Johnson, said he received eight five-district maps from residents, though the Council ultimately chose to elect the mayor at-large.
Its reasoning was that even with the relatively recent passage of the California Voting Rights Act, an initiative passed by Carlsbad voters in the 1960s that called for a citywide vote to elect the mayor is still binding.
Johnson said residents have submitted nine more maps, which contain four districts. The city will unveil those maps, along with a few provided by the demographer, on Thursday, ahead of the first of two public hearings to discuss the districts on June 29.