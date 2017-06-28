North County Report: New Oceanside Council Map Creates Some Strange Bedfellows

Though the final hearings will be held later this summer, Oceanside is moving forward with a map for future City Council districts that will result in two districts on the coast, and create some unexpected neighborhood groupings.
Though the decision was unanimous, two Council members weren’t particularly satisfied with any of the maps presented, but ultimately voted to make sure the city continued to meet a timeline mandated by the threat of a lawsuit.
Many residents of the coastal neighborhoods have said at the hearings and online that they would have preferred one coastal district.
Instead, the coast will be represented by two districts, one of which will include South O, on the city’s southwest corner, with Ocean Hills, a retirement community on the city’s southeast border.
The map the city adopted was dubbed “Communities of Interest,” but the results left many people scratching their heads.
South O has to contend with plans to revitalize Coast Highway, short-term rentals and homelessness. Those aren’t issues residents of Ocean Hills face.